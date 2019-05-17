Teen Missing From Kalamazoo Is Considered To Be In Extreme Danger

UPDATE: Demond McDonald Jr. has been located.

Kalamazoo Public Safety is asking for help locating a missing 13 year old.

Demond McDonald Jr. is 13 years old. Demond is five feet and 4 inches tall, weighs approximately 300 pounds and is a black male with a medium dark complexion.

Demond McDonald Jr. is missing from the Kalamazoo area and is considered to be in extreme danger due to his health and related issues.

Anyone who sees Demond, or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-343-0551.

Another missing teen that may be in Kalamazoo. Paige's disappearance is unrelated.

Paige Aurora Gifford missing from Barry County

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile runaway. On April 24, 2019, Paige Aurora Gifford, 16, was last seen at her home in southwestern Barry County.

Paige Aurora Gifford is known to have friends in Kalamazoo, and was last thought to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray jogging pants and Nike shoes. Paige is five feet and six inches tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at (269-948-4801) or Barry County Central Dispatch (269-948-4800).

The information was released by Under Sheriff Matt Houchlei. The investigator for this missing person case is Deputy Nick Seifert. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by Barry County Central Dispatch.