Temporary Change to Bronson Visitation Policy during Flu Season  

To reduce the spread of influenza and other illnesses, the Bronson Healthcare system is temporarily limiting visitation in all hospital areas and emergency departments. The following policy applies to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson LakeView Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bronson South Haven Hospital and Bronson Commons.

This policy is in effect until further notice:

· Throughout the hospitals: Visitors must be 15 years or older.

· Emergency Departments: Only two visitors per patient are permitted. Visitors must be 15 years or older.

· Bronson BirthPlace in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek: Visitors limited to five adults (including support person or partner) ages 15 years or older as specified by mother and consistent throughout the stay, plus baby’s siblings. Siblings younger than 15 years old will be required to wear a mask.

· Bronson Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Kalamazoo: Visitors limited to the parents of the patient, four designated adult visitors 15 years or older who are consistent throughout stay, and adult siblings of the baby who are 15 years or older.

This change in policy is similar to what other hospitals in the region and nation are doing to protect patients and visitors. Email fludoctor@bronsonhg.org with questions.