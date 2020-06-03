Temporary Water Shutoff Near Downtown Battle Creek Thursday

A portion of downtown Battle Creek will be closed to traffic Thursday to repair a water main that sprung a leak Wednesday.

City water crews will be taking care of the main on Main Street between Dickman Road and Cliff Street. Work is expected to begin Thursday, June 4th at 6 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m. The work will temporarily shut off the water in the neighborhood during that time with a potential boil water advisory to be put in place once service returns.

Water main work in the area took place just a week ago on the other side of the railroad tracks on Main Street. That project also took a better part of the day to complete.

