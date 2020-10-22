Would YOU Investigate Any of These Ten Detroit Hauntings?

The state of Michigan is absolutely loaded with haunted locations…and I don’t mean the annual “haunted houses” that are put on every Halloween. I’m talkin’ ‘bout the ones that are believed to actually contain some sort of paranormal activity.

The ten locations listed below are just a tip of the iceberg. This is not a Top Ten list, just a list of ten locations, centered around the Detroit area, that are worth seeking out for more info and history.

THE HORRIBLE HAG

This is one of my top Haunted Michigan tales of all time. “The face was inches away from me. It was the most horrible thing I have ever seen. The eyes stared past me, & the mouth moved to talk, but only a hissing noise came out--- and a terrible stench!" so said the man who lived through this. Read this terrifying tale HERE.

THE MASONIC TEMPLE

This 1912 monstrosity has over one thousand rooms, hidden floor compartments, secret passageways, secret staircases.....and ghosts. It’s all told about HERE.

FORT WAYNE

One of Detroit’s most durable hauntings. Bodiless footsteps, ethereal voices, human-shaped dark shadows, doors open & close by themselves, and early-morning apparitions. Read the info HERE.

THE WHITNEY RESTAURANT

One staff member saw an older man looking out the window of the second floor. The staffer went inside and approached the man, telling him he needed to leave, as it was after hours...the man then vanished into the floor before the staffer's eyes. Check out the whole tale HERE.

THE RED DWARF

One of Detroit’s longest-lasting monsters, the dwarf is described as "very red in the face, with a bright, glistening eye; instead of burning, it froze, instead of possessing depth emitted a cold gleam like the reflection from a polished surface, bewildering and dazzling all who came within its focus…..a grinning mouth displaying sharp, pointed teeth, completed this strange face". Read more HERE.

THE WEEPING WOMAN OF INDIAN VILLAGE

The apparition of a woman with dark hair has been seen repeatedly doing the same thing over and over. She weeps while walking down the staircase, enters the butler's pantry and is not seen again until she repeats the exact same action. This ghost has been doing this for a number of years. The story is HERE.

TYLER STREET CEMETERY

These ghosts have been seen walking - or floating - through the graveyard; when they arrive at the cemetery's tallest gravemarker, they vanish into it. The legend continues HERE.

THE MAN WITH THE AXE

Whenever neighborhood kids wandered into the woods, they would see this figure of a man with his axe. While looking straight at him, his face would disappear followed by the rest of him. Fantastic? Find out HERE.

ELOISE ASYLUM

People have seen all types of apparitions here – ghosts, if you will – but mainly one of a woman in white. Others have said they heard the screams and moans of the spirits & tortured souls of deceased mental patients. More on this haunting HERE.

THE GARDENER’S GRAVE

If you stand in a certain part of this graveyard long enough, the stench of death will reach you. This smell is followed by the appearance of the gardener, whose ghost will appear coming over the hill towards you. Find out more about one of Detroit’s weirdest by clicking HERE.

Click on any or all of the above, read the tales and legends, then do some of your own research this Halloween..... and for hundreds more haunted locations throughout the entire state, CLICK HERE!