Self-driving technology may one day be perfected, but we're not there yet.

Michigan State Police in Lansing report that a Tesla on autopilot crashed into a Lansing area trooper's vehicle early this morning (3/17).

Police say neither the vehicle's 22-year-old driver nor the police officer was injured in the mishap that occurred this morning at around 1:10 on I-96 in Eaton County.

According to TV station WLNS-TV in Lansing, the Michigan State Police cruiser was stopped along the interstate, investigating a separate accident that involved a motorist whose vehicle had collided with a deer. It is unclear at this time if the police officer was inside or outside of the car at the time of the impact. The cruiser's flashing lights were engaged at the time.

The Tesla's 22-year-old driver was ticketed for driving on a suspended license and failure to move over and yield to an emergency vehicle.

The crash occurred just one day after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that it would be sending a team of investigators to Detroit to pore through the details of an accident involving a Tesla vehicle that wedged itself under a tractor-trailer last week.

According to The Hill, Tesla CEO Elon Musk predicted in 2019 that the company would have one million autonomous robo-taxis on the road by the end of 2020. The California company has failed to meet that lofty goal.

