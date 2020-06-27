Everything is different in 2020, and our annual radio station Roofsit was no different. With social distancing in place, we didn't have our usual "Bucket Brigade" volunteers out in force. Normally you'd see them in their bright green shirts collecting cash at intersections and shopping centers around Calhoun County. Not this year. Normally, volunteers would be selling hot dogs in front of Sam's Club for several weeks, but not this year. Oh, we did have a nice postcard with a picture of a "virtual hot dog" on it, and a lot of generous people smiled at the idea and donated to the cause. The event is usually held over two days. This year it was one.

The cause is very important. Inasmuch House is Calhoun County's only emergency shelter for homeless families, and "family" is the keyword here. In many places, dads had to stay somewhere else, but the whole family can stay together at Inasmuch House. There are programs to help families and individuals get back on track. There are drug treatment programs. And it's a privately run, faith-based facility.

Roof Sit 2020 for Haven of Rest's Inasmuch House

This year's virtual Roofsit was held once again at Sunshine Toyota on West Dickman Road in Battle Creek. It was different this year too. The phones rang at the shelter this year, instead of on the roof. The event moved down to the patio next to Sunshine's service department, and there were just a few of us there broadcasting on 95.3 WBCK and 104.9 The Edge. But several people stopped in to talk about how important the shelter is to our community, and quite a few came by to donate to the cause. One was Vincent, a young boy who came by with his grandma to donate two dollars.

At the end of the day, the total raised was $33,821. There's still more to count, and you can still donate by texting "Haven Angel" to 77977 with or click here to donate online.

Special thanks go out to:

Gary Minneman, Jr., VP and General Manager at Sunshine Toyota. Not only did Sunshine host the event, but Toyota gave $5,000. Sunshine gave $5,000 too, but they also matched $5,000 from callers who gave to the cause.

Victory Life Church donated $5000 with a match as well

Another area church wished to remain anonymous but also donated $5000 with a match.

Daniel Jones, Lola Hatcher and all the volunteers at the Haven of Rest.

Radio broadcasters Tim Collins, Lacy James, Renk, Mark Frankhouse and Dana Marshall.

Barista Blues Cafe sent us a delicious lunch.

And thanks to all of you who called in or stopped by to donate. We appreciate it.

Roofsit 2020 TSM Photo