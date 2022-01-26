Thanksgiving Shooting Case in Battle Creek May Head to Michigan Attorney General’s Office

The Calhoun County Prosecutor says no charges will be filed against a security guard who fatally shot a patron at a Battle Creek bar on Thanksgiving last year. The case could now be headed to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

The fatal shooting happened when a fight broke out while a large number of people were gathered at the Cricket Club in the early morning hours of Thursday on November 25, 2021. 29-year-old Xavier West was shot in the chest by Adam Yancer, a security guard at the bar. West later died at the hospital. Yancer claimed the shooting was in self-defense. Officers were alerted to the situation at around 12:05 that morning and responded to the scene.

Prosecuting Attorney David Gilbert on Tuesday released documents related to his investigations into the case. Gilbert says he reviewed all reports, evidence, and surveillance video and spoke to officers and witnesses before coming to the decision.

The 15-page document can be read in PDF form HERE.

Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker, who previously recommended charges be filed in December, is now asking the Michigan Attorney General’s office to review the case.

“I respect the work of our prosecutor, and the effort his team placed into this complicated case. Out of respect for the family, others involved in the incident, and our greater community, I have requested the Michigan Attorney General’s Office review this case and its findings. All files, reports, and our staff will be available to support a second look at the case if the state Attorney General grants it.” - Chief Blocker

He also says the Battle Creek Police Department will not make any additional comments, as the case remains active with the request to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.