Thanksgiving Week Storm Will Make Travel Slow For Michiganders

The lake effect engine is about to be turned on. And that could mean rough driving conditions heading to Gramma's house.

Already the lake effect snows have been flying in the snow belts of Northern Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, but early next week, the rest of us get to join in the fun!

After a fairly dry weekend, conditions will be right for some lake effect snow showers beginning late Sunday into Monday and Monday night.

The National Weather Service’s prediction center expects a large-scale weather pattern to begin this weekend and run over into next week. Meteorologists are also looking at a significant drop in temperatures and heavy wind for early next week, which could make travel hazardous.

According to AccuWeather, the possible storm pattern could go into the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. “We could be looking at a huge mess and a real wrench in holiday travel,” AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jon Porter said.

How much snow will the Grand Rapids metro get?

That will depend upon what part of the listening area you live in, snow belt communities south and west of the city like Hudsonville could get three to six inches of snow, while the city proper and communities east of town can expect around an inch to three inches, depending on how much wind comes with the storm system.

The biggest accumulations will be in the northern lower peninsula and the upper peninsula, so if travel up north is in your plans, please allow yourself some more time to get where you're going.

But depending upon wind flow and lake effect, large portions of northern Indiana and Ohio could see some big totals as well.

Porter added, “Shifting bands of lake-effect snow and snow squalls are then likely to unfold and could bring locally heavy accumulations from northern Indiana and Michigan to parts of Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New York state from Monday to Wednesday.”

The bottom line is: We all know how to drive in crappy conditions, so adjust and you'll be fine. It's nothing you haven't seen before.