The 12 Hardest Town Names to Pronounce in Michigan

Welcome to Michigan, where our tourism slogan is "Pure Michigan," but pronouncing the names of our towns isn't purely simple. Take for instance "Wequetonsing." According to a helpful article from Click on Detroit, it's pronounced "Weck-wey-ton-sing," but even after the quick refresher of Hooked on Phonics, I'm pretty sure I'm not putting emphasis on the correct syllable. Thus is life in Michigan. Not everything can be as easy (or as fun) to say as Kalamazoo. Here are twelve more of our beautiful cities that natives and tourists, alike, have a hard time getting right.

Now all we have to do is help tourists pronounce "poutine" and "pasty" correctly, and we'll be all set.