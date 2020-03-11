The 2020 NCAA Tournament Will Have No Spectators in Attendance

In response to rising concerns over the spread of COVID-19 (commonly know as the coronavirus), the NCAA has announced that fans will not be able to be in attendance at the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments.

"I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. "While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States."

Several universities in Michigan have already made the move to make classes online only for the next few weeks. Michigan State University was the first to make the move, with Central Michigan University, the University of Michigan, and Michigan Tech announcing their decisions later in the day.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency in Michigan.