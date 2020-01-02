The 2020 Tip Challenge Changed A Life In Michigan

An Alpena, MI waitress received a $2,020 tip on a $23 bill Sunday Night.



This generous moment like this couldn't have happened at a better time for this Thunder Bay River Restaurant waitress according to The Alpena News,

Sunday started out as a tough day for Danielle Franzoni. Her neighbor’s house on Mud Lake burned down. It was her last day in her old home, the cusp of a scary move into her first house, complete with new bills and new challenges.

Usually a waiter or waitress would expect a customer to drop a couple bucks on a $23 bill. Not $2,020. "Happy New Year" and "2020 Tip Challenge" were written on the receipt by the generous customer.

Franzoni talked about how this changed her life on the NBC Nightly News Wednesday Night. You can see that video below.

Franzoni was living in a homeless shelter when she moved to Alpena about a year ago to start over. As a recovering addict she has been working hard and making many positive changes in her life. She plans to use the tip money to get her driver's license back and save the rest for a rainy day.