Do you consider the community you live in safe? We were somewhat surprised to learn that living in a small town in Michigan doesn't necessarily guarantee safety, as crime can occur anywhere. In fact, several of the communities that made our list of the 25 safest places to live in Michigan have a population of more than 15,000 people.

Get our free mobile app

We were pleased to note that two of the communities that made the list are right here in Genesee County and a few more are just outside or 'right in our backyard' as they say.

SafeWise compiled the data using the latest FBI statistics on violent crimes and crimes against property.

Explore the 25 Safest Places to Live in Michigan Some of the communities that made it into our ranking of the 25 safest places to live in Michigan may surprise you. Sure, there's arguably less crime in smaller, rural communities but several of the cities or townships that make the list have a population of 10,000 people or more.

And there are a few that are right in our own backyard.

SafeWise used the most recent FBI crime report statistics and census population data to determine the ranking of each location based on the number of violent crimes and property crimes.

52 of the Best Michigan Waterfront Dining Locations You probably already have a favorite dining location with a view, most of us do. But what you will find here is a nice long list of waterfront dining locations in every part of Michigan. Be adventurous, take a drive and explore something new, you'll find locations within an hour or more away from you that you have yet to experience.