I vaguely recall this place…and many people haven’t thought about it for years. Deer Forest – and “Story Book Lane” – are gone to history…but does anyone ever talk about it?

This park opened in 1949 and through the years, several owners have come and gone. Depending on the owner, there were problems with attendance, funding, the local community, and regulators. Without a decent attendance, what else is there to do when you don't have the dough to keep running the place?

Fund-raising plans and events didn't pan out and it permanently closed in 2015.

Located northeast of Coloma, near Paw Paw Lake, this place was a great family fun place and still holds a special place for the adults who recall going there as a kid. It was a 32-acre family fun park that featured train rides thru the forest, miniature golf, feeding the animals, petting area, Ferris wheel, other amusement rides, gift shops, playground, Story Book Lane (featuring your favorite storybook characters), western street & stores, sculptures.....and even cute little storybook houses where you use an special key to insert in speaker boxes and hear stories.

In 2019 it was up for auction.

But still, all the attractions sit off the road in the trees, waiting for the next owner. Most of the old little storybook houses, western town, rides, sculptures, etc...are still intact. It's kind of eerie walking though it. You need permission to explore, as it's private property...but don't be afraid to ask someone closeby...it would be well worth it! To see what I mean, take a look at the photo gallery below and see what it looks like on the inside!

Abandoned Deer Forest & Story Book Lane

