The Allegan County Animal Shelter Needs Help Fast

Allegan County must find homes for dozens of animals as soon possible.

The Allegan County Animal Shelter has found themselves in a really tough position as state mandated repairs is forcing the shelter closed according to WWMT.com,

The shelter, operated by Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance, must remove all of the animals from its facility by Sunday, Jan. 19, 2019. Required repairs include a new floor, ventilation system and the addition of a sink in the facility’s operation room. The renovations are expected to take four to six weeks.

So far the shelter has found space for about half of the dogs and cats at local kennels. They currently have less than half of the money needed to board the animals during these repairs. Not to mention, as of Monday they still had 19 dogs and 75 cats that need a place to go for the next 4-6 weeks.

How can you help?

1. Foster. The Allegan County Animal Shelter needs foster homes to temporarily take care of the beautiful fury friends. Click here for more info and foster applications.

2. Donate. Where the county is paying for the $80,000 shelter renovation. The shelter still needs help to pay for the boarding of the animals. Click here for more info.

3. Adopt. The shelter will continue pet adoptions through the renovation period. Click here for more info.