I remember when I was a kid my dad had a book called "The Walrus Was Paul," which had me convinced that Paul McCartney had tragically perished in a car crash and was replaced by a lookalike named Billy Shears, while they hid clues of his demise in their songs. When you REALLY look into the "clues" you really start to believe it could all be possible, but then you're reminded of the gravity of the situation. What most people may not know is those rumors were all started by a Michigan man, who had his hands in lots of pots, as one person shared:

Russ Gibb (June 15, 1931 – April 30, 2019) was a concert promoter, and media personality from Dearborn, Michigan, best known for his role in the "Paul is dead" phenomenon, a story he broke as a disc jockey on radio station WKNR-FM in Detroit. Gibb operated the Grande Ballroom in Detroit and was a major player in the late 1960s and early 1970s Detroit music scene. He was instrumental in giving the MC5, Ted Nugent and Iggy Pop their start.

Many people have debunked the theories as imaginative creations and nothing more. When you open your mind to it, it can be fun, but there's no logical way, with their fame at the time, a death like his could or would be covered up.

The rumors surrounding the death of Paul McCartney aren't the only ones circulating, as an even more preposterous accusation is being made by a man in Florida claiming that Author Stephan King was the one who murdered John Lennon. He's so confident in this that since the 80s, he's driven a stalker van covered in allegations. So I guess this whole "Paul Is Dead" thing isn't so bad after all.