The Best 45th Parallel Sign To Take A Picture By

Whenever I cross the 45th parallel, I kind of geek out. I don't know why. Maybe it's because it's a reminder of how much there is to see out in the world. Maybe it's because the sign is a physical testament that I'm in new surroundings. Maybe it's Michigan pride coming through.

The 45th parallel north is a circle of latitude that is 45 degrees north of Earth's equator. It crosses Europe, Asia, the Pacific Ocean, North America, and the Atlantic Ocean. The 45th parallel north is often called the halfway point between the equator and the North Pole.

Other unique places around the world on the 45th parallel include Mongolia, Canada, Bosnia, Croatia, and even the center of Ruma, which is in Serbia. Many international bodies of water are also within this particular area, such as the Gulf of Venice, the Sea of Japan, the Black Sea, and the Caspian Sea.

Some Michigan cities on the 45th parallel include Leland, Atlanta, Sutton's Bay, Mancelona, Bellaire, Gaylord, and Alpena.

If you've ever crossed the parallel, you've probably seen a green highway sign signaling it. That can be an illegal, dangerous and difficult proposition to pull over and get a picture of it. So, where can you get a decent picture next to a 45th parallel sign?

Hayes Tower Road south of 32 in Gaylord! It's a swinging wood sign on a less traveled road than 75. Next to the sign is a spot to turn your car around. Google Maps has a marker of it too.