Now that summer is here, it's finally time to get to exploring the great outdoors and everything Pure Michigan has to offer. As we know, there is no shortage of stunning views here in the Mitten! Though many are accessible to all, like Sleeping Bear Dunes, some are hidden and remote and require a bit of a trek to get to-- we promise it's worth it in the end!

Naturally, many Michiganders love to take their furry friends along with them on their adventures just like west Michigan resident Rachel La Shure Scroggins. Rachel is looking for some hiking inspiration and recently turned to social media asking,

Where are the best dog friendly hiking trails in Allegan and surrounding areas?

Of course many Allegan County residents came to the rescue offering advice for Rachel and other local dog owners alike. He are some of the great places the locals like to explore with their pets:

Allegan Mountain Bike Park - Allegan

Though designed for mountain biking, according to the AllTrails.com this trail off 114th Ave. is perfect for both biking and hiking. Says AllTrails, "it's unlikely you'll encounter many other people while exploring" which is why its perfect for hiking with your doggo-- just make sure you bring your bug spray!

Lily Clark: "The mountain bike trail near Perrigo, it’s on the Alltrails app. It helps a lot."

Saugatuck Dunes State Park - Holland

This pet-friendly park features four different trails ranging from 2.5 to 5.5 miles. The official Saugatuck city website suggests parking at the picnic area at 64th & 138th in Saugatuck for a 10 mile hike to the beach. Heads up: the park itself requires a recreation passport or day-use fee.

Michelle Chappell: "I agree on all but the Saugatuck state park is amazing!!"

Kal-Haven Trail - Kalamazoo to South Haven

In total, this trail is 33.5 miles long and connects Kalamazoo to South Haven. Often used for hiking, biking, snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing, there are several places to catch the trail along the way in addition to the two main trail heads. Explore heritage sites, bridges, and streams as you traverse the slag/limestone trail with your pup.

Jess Kramer: "Kal-Haven trails in Gobles is so pretty and goes on for miles"

South Swan Creek Loop Trail - Fennville

A popular trail for birding and hiking, this 5.7 mile loop trail is open year-round and allows dogs on a leash. Though AllTrails designates the trail as "easy" many locals refer to it as "medium difficulty" due to steep terrain and downed trees. Watch out for poison ivy!

Allison Bush: "Little John Lake Park has a nice trail. Also Swan Creek South Loop."