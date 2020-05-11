The Blue Angels Are Coming to Michigan Tomorrow

It looks like the skies over Michigan will be full of cool military aircraft tomorrow. According to MLive.com, the Michigan Air National Guard and the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels will be doing flyovers over several Michigan cities.

These flyovers are part of the America Strong and Michigan Strong missions to salute everyone on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19. Weather should be good, so, barring any mechanical issues, three different types of airplanes will fly over parts of Michigan tomorrow.

First, Lansing, Marquette and Flint will see a flyover tomorrow from a KC-135 Stratotanker of the 127th Wing based at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. The KC-135 shouldn't be hard to miss - it's a big, four-engine jet, used to refuel other airplanes. It won't be fast, but you'll definitely be able to see and hear it. Check the Facebook page of the 127th Wing for more info.

Looks like the KC-135 will be over downtown Lansing at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday:

Also tomorrow, one or more A-10 Warthogs will fly over Traverse City, Grand Rapids and Battle Creek. Again, check the 127th's Facebook page for details.

Plus - the Blue Angels will fly over Detroit tomorrow. After doing these America Strong flyovers with the U.S. Thunderbirds, the two teams have split up to cover more ground. The exact time and route of the Detroit flyover will be on the Blue Angels' Facebook page shortly. (UPDATE: Here's the info as of 7:45 p.m. Looks like the Blue Angels will be over Detroit between 11:30 and 11:50 a.m)

