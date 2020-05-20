The Capri Drive-In Is Open: Here Are the New COVID-19 Rules

It seems the drive-in is perfect for social distancing. There are a few more things you need to know before you pack up the family for a night out at the movies.

As a seasonal business, time is money at the Capri Drive-In movie theater in Coldwater. The 2020 opening weekend was originally set for March 20, with a double feature of Sonic the Hedgehog and A Quiet Place II. Then everything got quiet as the Coronavirus pandemic spread and many businesses in the state were ordered closed by the governor's Stay at Home directive.

The theater first delayed opening, then reached out to Governor Whitmer with a plan in place for operation and a petition to reopen. Owner Susan Magocs was on Fox & Friends and a GoFund me page was set up to cover expenses. Finally, defying orders, the Capri opened on Friday, May 15th to cheers and rave reviews. Regular operations will commence this weekend with both screens open and many new rules to keep in mind.

2020 COVID-19 Capri Drive-In Rules:

Operating at 50% capacity

Vehicles must park every other space

You must stay in your vehicle

Truck beds or tailgates are OK, but no moving about

The snack bar is closed to foot traffic

Food orders must be made on the fanfood app and picked up

Outside food may be brought in if you purchase a $5 food voucher

Bathrooms are limited to 5 patrons at a time

Masks must be worn outside your vehicle

The playground in front of the screen will remain closed

Patrons are reminded to strictly adhere to all the rules to keep everyone safe and continue to bring you the biggest movies (literally) in Southwest Michigan.