The Cereal Festival is Still Happening…in Denmark

Battle Creek's signature event has been cancelled for the second year. You'll have to travel to Denmark if you want to go to a cereal festival.

If it were nonstop, and if you could get one, a flight from Rønde, Denmark to Battle Creek, Michigan would take almost 22 hours. In 2021, you will have to travel halfway around the globe if you plan on attending a cereal festival.

Kellogg Arena, the organizers of the National Cereal Festival, recently announced that the 2021 edition won’t happen this year, postponing the event for the second straight year. Even as the pandemic is starting to go on the decline, the safety and health of the Battle Creek community along with out of town guests and staff remains the priority. The current federal, state and local health guidelines only allow up to 7500 patrons for outdoor events, making it almost impossible for the event to occur. -95.5 WBCK, Battle Creek radio

Meanwhile, the European Diversity Cereal Festival will go on in 2021. While we think of cereal as Frosted Flakes or Lucky Charms, the word is more broadly defined as a grain used for food, such as wheat, oats, or corn. Farmers, processors, producers, and scientists gather at the Denmark Festival for baking workshops, beer workshops, field demonstrations, poster sessions and lectures about all things glutenous. This is a very different cereal festival than we are used to in Southwest Michigan, but, unfortunately is the only option in 2021. If you can get there.

Danish for breakfast, anyone?