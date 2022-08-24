If you missed it, Color the Creek in downtown Battle Creek just came to a close last week. Did I just rhyme?

Color the Creek, Michigan's first Mural and Street Art Festival according to their Facebook page, is a week-long festival that generally occurs in August. The festival aims to bring focus to local, national, and regional artists as they create beautiful murals in the downtown Battle Creek area.

The 2022 festival just ended on August 20th and the artwork definitely lived up to the hype. Here are just a few of the pieces displayed at this year's festival:

Get our free mobile app

Along with the murals, the festival featured a chalk art competition which yielded some pretty impressive works of art. If you were unable to attend to see these works of art in person, that's okay. Local drone pilot, videographer, and photographer operating under the name Patman Droneography was able to capture several of the pieces in the chalk art competition for us all to enjoy. Take a look:

The Chalk Masterpieces From Battle Creek's 2022 Color the Creek Festival The 2022 Color the Creek Festival in Battle Creek yielded some incredible murals and even more incredible works of art using only chalk.

Thank you, again, to Patman Droneography for allowing me to use these pictures. If you'd like to see more of his work, including mesmerizing drone footage (which, how do you not crash those things?) you can find him on Facebook or, as mentioned in that last photo, just check out his website here.

While Color the Creek has concluded for 2022, it should be back next year. Make sure you don't miss it by following Color the Creek on Facebook or Instagram.

The Kalamazoo area is also home to a number of different murals. See just a few of them below:

Murals from Kalamazoo's Wall Crawl