The City of Battle Creek Needs Summer Workers

If you’re 16-years-old, or older, the City of Battle Creek may have a summer job to help fill your time and your billfold.

The city’s Recreation team is hiring to fill their summer jobs. Some of the available positions include camp counselors, Flash Flood Water Park customer service, Willard Beach park ranger, and they’ll even train you to become certified as a lifeguard. Also, the Binder Park Golf Course has plenty of work in the pro shop, snack bar, or working with golf carts.

Here are a few of the jobs, along with a job description:

Lifeguards – Jobs are available for first-time and experienced lifeguards. You must be able to pass a swimming test and to pass and maintain lifeguard certification. Recreation can provide training.

– Jobs are available for first-time and experienced lifeguards. You must be able to pass a swimming test and to pass and maintain lifeguard certification. Recreation can provide training. Flash Flood Water Park customer service – Provide excellent service to our water park visitors. No experience required.

– Provide excellent service to our water park visitors. No experience required. Kidventure Summer Camp counselor – Help with program leadership and the well-being of our campers. Experience working with children is preferred, but not required. Must be able to get first aid, and infant/child/adult CPR training, which we will provide.

– Help with program leadership and the well-being of our campers. Experience working with children is preferred, but not required. Must be able to get first aid, and infant/child/adult CPR training, which we will provide. Willard Beach park ranger – Monitor activity at the park, enforce rules, collection admissions, and more. Must be at least 18 years old.

To get the details about any of these jobs, visit battlecreekmi.gov/jobs. You can also call the Recreation team at 269-966-3431.