The City That Defunded The Police Now Asking Where Are The Police?

The smart people predicted this from the very beginning. Demonize the police, defund the police and crime will increase. It really does not take a genius to figure that one out but it does take Democrats to think it would never happen.

The city that started the call to not only defund the police but actually eliminate it outright is now begging for the police to stop the crime and violence in their city. Minnesota Public Radio is reporting on a meeting by the Minneapolis City Council that was supposed to be a study session on police reform. It turned into a two-hour discussion asking where the Minneapolis police are and what is their plan to stop the tremendous uptick in crime and violence in their city.

Council members told their new police chief that:

“Their constituents are seeing and hearing street racing which sometimes results in crashes, brazen daylight carjackings, robberies, assaults and shootings. And they asked Arradondo what the department is doing about it. “

This is the very same council that just months ago spoke extremely poorly of the police, accused them of all sorts of crimes, wants to abolish the entire department and eventually defunded them, or as Biden likes to say took money away from them, to the tune of $1 million dollars.

You know what they say, you get what you pay for and the people of Minneapolis voted this city council in and they certainly got what they paid for. I hope the rest of the country hears about this because this is what is coming if Democrats are elected this fall.

One council member told the police chief:

"Residents are asking, ‘Where are the police’.”

Another said:

“that is the only public safety option they have at the moment. MPD. They rely on MPD. And they are saying they are nowhere to be seen”

The article went on to inform us that more people have been killed in Minneapolis in the first nine months of 2020 than were killed in all of last year. They also reported that “Property crimes, like burglaries and auto thefts, are also up. Incidents of arson have increased 55 percent over the total at this point in 2019”.

One city council member, Phillipe Cunningham, who wants to replace the entire police department with a new community safety agency made up of “violence interrupters” said:

“If we have these systems in place we are getting ahead of the violence…That’s why I have advocated so strongly for the violence interrupters, because if they are interrupting the violence before the guns are being fired, then the MPD doesn't have to respond to that violence”

I would advocate that any politician who advocates for eliminating police departments or defunding police departments should be the first ones to ask to be protected by the “violence interrupters” and not the police.

