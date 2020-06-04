The Dates When Theme Parks Will Open

For the first time in months, theme parks around the country are getting ready to reopen to visitors, this since the parks' closures due to the coronavirus.

There will be some new regulations in place to protect the theme park guests and also their employees. Some of the parks, like Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando resorts, also Dollywood in Tennessee have set concrete dates for opening. Other parks like Six Flags have only recently determined what guidelines will be enacted to makes their parks safer for all, like requiring face masks and enforcing social distancing.

Disney world will reopen on July 11th ( one of my favorite places to go), and Dollywood plans to open to season pass holders beginning June 15th.

Meanwhile, theme parks in California that include Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags Magic Mountain, SeaWorld San Diego and Legoland were all given the green light to open during phase 3 of the state of California's four-stage plan, but that does not come with any hard dates yet.

Universal Orlando and other parks had closed due to the coronavirus pandemic back in mid March. A spokesman for the Park said things will be different, but they are asking guests to bring their patience with them.

The way that the COVID-19 pandemic took off all over the world, it is nothing that anyone has had to deal with before. So many sick and so many deaths.

