The Detroit Tigers Announced Their 2020 Season Schedule
The Detroit Tigers have announced their shortened 2020 season schedule.
The new shortened season for the Tigers will consist of 60 games and two exhibition games. The two exhibition games will take place on July 21st and 22nd at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. Detroit's home opener at Comerica Park is scheduled for Monday, July 27th at 7:10 pm against the Royals.
The rest of the season is as follows:
- July 24th-26th at Cincinnati
- July 27th-30th VS. Kansas City
- July 31st - August 2nd VS. Cincinnati
- August 3rd-4th VS. St. Louis
- August 5th-6th at St. Louis
- August 7th-9th at Pittsburgh
- August 10th-12th VS. White Sox
- August 13 - OFF
- August 14th-16th VS. Cleveland
- August 17th-20th at White Sox
- August 21st-23rd at Cleveland
- August 24th-26th VS. Cubs
- August 27th-30th VS. Minnesota
- August 31st - OFF
- September 1st-2nd at Milwaukee
- September 3rd - OFF
- September 4th-7th at Minnesota
- September 8th-9th VS. Milwaukee
- September 10th - OFF
- September 11th-13 at White Sox
- September 15th-16th VS. Kansas City
- September 17th-20th VS. Cleveland
- September 21st - OFF
- September 22nd-23rd at Minnesota
- September 24th-27th at Kansas City
This is great news for baseball fans. We will at least be able to see the Tigers back in actions for some of the season anyway. Sixty games are better than nothing. All the games will be televised on Fox Sports Detroit as well as MLB.TV. Fans will also be able to listen to the games on the Tigers Radio Network. As much as I would love to head back to the ballpark for a game, I unfortunately just don't see it in the cards this year.
Source: MLB