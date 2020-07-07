The Detroit Tigers Announced Their 2020 Season Schedule

The Detroit Tigers have announced their shortened 2020 season schedule.

The new shortened season for the Tigers will consist of 60 games and two exhibition games. The two exhibition games will take place on July 21st and 22nd at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. Detroit's home opener at Comerica Park is scheduled for Monday, July 27th at 7:10 pm against the Royals.

The rest of the season is as follows:

July 24th-26th at Cincinnati

July 27th-30th VS. Kansas City

July 31st - August 2nd VS. Cincinnati

August 3rd-4th VS. St. Louis

August 5th-6th at St. Louis

August 7th-9th at Pittsburgh

August 10th-12th VS. White Sox

August 13 - OFF

August 14th-16th VS. Cleveland

August 17th-20th at White Sox

August 21st-23rd at Cleveland

August 24th-26th VS. Cubs

August 27th-30th VS. Minnesota

August 31st - OFF

September 1st-2nd at Milwaukee

September 3rd - OFF

September 4th-7th at Minnesota

September 8th-9th VS. Milwaukee

September 10th - OFF

September 11th-13 at White Sox

September 15th-16th VS. Kansas City

September 17th-20th VS. Cleveland

September 21st - OFF

September 22nd-23rd at Minnesota

September 24th-27th at Kansas City

This is great news for baseball fans. We will at least be able to see the Tigers back in actions for some of the season anyway. Sixty games are better than nothing. All the games will be televised on Fox Sports Detroit as well as MLB.TV. Fans will also be able to listen to the games on the Tigers Radio Network. As much as I would love to head back to the ballpark for a game, I unfortunately just don't see it in the cards this year.

Source: MLB