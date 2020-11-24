The Downtown GR Christmas Tree Is Up [Video]

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas downtown, as the 40-foot fir was put up Tuesday morning at Rosa Parks Circle.

The tree, which was culled from a Dutchman Tree Farm near Manton in Wexford County, was put up early Tuesday morning by crews. The tree was donated by the family of Charlie Secchia.

It will be decorated over the next 10 days to prepare for the official lighting ceremony, which will take place on Friday night, December 4. The lighting will be a virtual affair, thanks to pandemic orders, and can be streamed on the City of Grand Rapids' Facebook page.

Here's some video footage from our news partners FOX 17.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=372023347361774