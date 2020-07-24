The Fair Food is Back Again This Weekend In Ionia

It's been a couple of weeks since their last event, but the wait is officially over and fair food is going to be available again this weekend at the Ionia Free Fair. According to a post on the Ionia Free Fair Facebook page, the Ionia Fair Food Drive-Thru will take place on today from 4 pm until 8 pm and also on Saturday and Sunday from noon until 8 pm both days.

It's your choice to get an elephant ear, fresh-squeezed lemonade, cotton candy, funnel cakes, a candy apple and more. However, there's a new addition to the food line-up that has a lot of people excited and that is the addition of SIRLOIN TIPS!

Remember, this is a drive-through event, so you need to stay in your car. Here's some more information about the event: