The First Annual Kalamazoo River Clean Up Happening Tomorrow, 6/5

Announced earlier this year, the Kalamazoo River Alliance is hosting their inaugural river clean up this weekend. The first announcement was made in March and you can read the full story below:

As a former Floridian, issues surrounding the waterways always grab my attention. It was a constant battle to keep trash and other toxins out of our rivers, lakes, heck the entire ocean. The concerns surrounding the Kalamazoo River have been apparent for a while.

According to the Kalamazoo River Alliance's website, damage to the Kalamazoo river started years ago. Everything from chemicals from local paper mills, the 2010 Enbridge oil spill, or sediment from Morrow Dam are affecting the river's wildlife.

Get our free mobile app

In an effort to make a difference they have organized a river clean up which is happening tomorrow at Verburg Park. If you'd like to participate here's what you should know:

The event is from 10am-1pm. Registration is from 9:30am - 10am.

This is a multi-site clean up. You'll be assigned an area when you register

This won't be a typical river clean up. Experienced boaters or paddlers will be allowed in the water but, due to the sediment, walking or wading in the water is forbidden.

Make sure you're dressed appropriately for the weather. And don't forget your sunscreen/bug spray

Gloves, trash bags, coffee, doughnuts and other refreshments will be provided

You can find additional information as well as RSVP for the event on Kalamazoo River Alliance's website.

I do not represent the Kalamazoo River Alliance in any form but, to all the volunteers who decide to dedicate their Saturday to making their local waterways cleaner I thank you and applaud you. While one single clean up won't solve the issues plaguing the river, it'll definitely help. And its a necessary first step towards making our Kalamazoo River cleaner and healthier.