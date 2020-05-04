The First Ever Southwest Michigan Live Virtual Job Fair

Businesses! Are you looking to fill job openings?

The Covid-19 Pandemic is having a huge impact on local businesses as well as workers in the Kalamazoo area. That's why we are having our first ever Virtual Job Fair.

Our radio station’s websites (WKFR.com, WRKR.com, K1025.com, WKMI.com, 1049theedge.com and WBCKFM.com) reach over eight-hundred thousand people every month. Be part of our first-ever live Townsquare Media Southwest Michigan online job fair. Your virtual booth will be custom made with your company’s unique content including values, culture, careers, and links to current job postings. Applicants can learn about your company and directly apply with a click of a button! To learn more about being a part of our first ever Townsqure Media Southwest Michigan Virtual Job Fair, email Robin Dempsey or call her at 269-978-2141.