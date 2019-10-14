The First Michigan Snowman of The Season Has Been Built

It's kind of sad and small, but the folks at the National Weather Service in Gaylord celebrated the Alpine Village's first snow this weekend by building the first snowman of the season.

The storm system that made this weekend a chilly, blustery affair turned into lake effect snow showers to the north with the NWS stations in Gaylord and Marquette both reporting a little wet, slushy snow.

The crew at the Gaylord station built a snowman with the slush, but it's not a good one. It's small, sad and overwhelmingly slushy. But I admire the effort.