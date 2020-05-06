HAUNTED MICHIGAN: The Five Haunts of MSU’s Holmes Hall

There are many haunted places on the campus of Michigan State University. The focus here is on one of the more legendary: Holmes Hall. The paranormal activity in this building is one of the most famous legends, concerning the poltergeist activity with the elevators.

THE FIVE HAUNTS OF HOLMES HALL:

1) On the 6th floor of the west building, a shadowy figure is seen to enter an elevator; the door immediately opens after a couple of seconds and the elevator is empty.

2) In a related instance, around 3am some have seen TWO figures waiting for a sixth floor elevator; these figures get into the elevator but it doesn't move, witnesses look into the elevator and see it's completely empty.

3) Sometimes appliances and lights mysteriously turn on & off by themselves.

4) Some students have reported the shadowy shape of a male walking through their room during the night.

5) Doors and windows fly open and slam shut.

Are you - or have you ever been - a student at MSU and experienced any of these?

In the past, MSU officials have granted paranormal investigations...if you're interested and want to do a serious investigation, contact the office at Holmes Hall and find out how to get permission. The photo gallery below shows photos of past MSU paranormal investigations.

