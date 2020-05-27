The Frank Lloyd Wright House in Okemos, Michigan is For Sale

The Goetsch-Winckler house can be yours for just under $500,000.

Frank Lloyd Wright designed the house in 1939 for two University of Michigan professors in Okemos. At just around 1,400 square feet, Wright called the house his "favorite small house."

It's the second house in his small, affordable "Usonian" series. The first house was built in 1934, called the Willey House. It's located in Minneapolis. The houses are all similar in that they're smaller and affordable for a middle-class family; most of them offer very little garage space and storage.

The Goetsch-Winkler home was recognized in 1995 by the National Register of Historic Places. For over a decade, owners Dan and Audrey Seidman have been restoring the home and now, it's on the market.

The home, located in Meridian Township, sits on a 2-acre wooded lot. It boasts two bedrooms and one bathroom with a fenced-in wrap-around patio (known as a "lanai") that can be accessed from the master bedroom.

The home also has several different ceiling heights and a carport. There's a built-in desk in the alcove between the kitchen and the living area that also features a fireplace.

If you're wondering what the house looked like before the restoration, you can check out the owners' "before" gallery by clicking HERE. absolutely LOVE the hidden features in this house - amazing.

Just a heads up - Okemos is only about 50 miles from Flint. So, if you want this house and want to keep your local gig, you could commute.