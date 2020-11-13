“The Golden Boy” Passes Away At 84

Paul Hornung, the 1956 Heisman Trophy winner at Notre Dame and later became a key member of the 1960's dynasty of the Green Bay Packers, passed away on Friday at the age of 84.

Hornung, who was known as "The Golden Boy" throughout his career, is a member of the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame. And is the only Heisman Trophy winner to get the award on a losing team (Notre Dame was 2-8 in 1956).

After getting drafted by the Packers in 1957, he joined fullback Jim Taylor and quarterback Bart Starr to form one of the great backfields of all-time. He was a member of four NFL Champion squads.

He was suspended for the 1963 season by then-NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle for his association with gamblers (along with Hall of Fame Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alex Karras). He was later taken by the New Orleans Saints in the 1967 expansion draft, but never played for the Saints.

Hornung did broadcasting for CBS and for Notre Dame football after his football career was over. He reportedly suffered from dementia in recent years.