The Icarus Grill Has Its Grand Opening Thursday in Battle Creek

Battle Creek’s newest eatery has its Grand Opening on Thursday July 8th. The Icarus Grill will spread its wings at noon inside Lakeview Square Mall in the Food Court.

The Icarus Grill specializes in grilled chicken dishes. You can order on line, and even have it delivered.

The new place is right next to Saku Japan in the mall food court, and also next to Buffalo Wild Wings.

Food Court at Lakeview Square Mall-TSM Photo by Tim Collilns

Icarus Grill

5775 Beckley Road

Located in the Food Court

Battle Creek, MI 49015

Closed Monday through Wednesday

Thursday 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Friday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Saturday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Sunday 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Icarus Grill Downloadable Menu

Icarus Grill Menu

Check out their web page or visit on Facebook.

Icarus Grill-TSM Photo by Tim Collins

