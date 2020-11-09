The Illegitimate ‘Media Called’ President-Elect Joe Biden

Anyone who is an intelligent critical thinker and not biased saw that there has been a massive and coordinated effort to steal the 2020 election from we the people of the United States of America, to delegitimize and destroy votes for President Trump and to manufacture votes for Joe Biden. Those who cannot see that this election was stolen from the American people are either partisans or simply do not care to see.

President Trump had gained more non-white votes than any Republican in 60 years yet he still might have lost the race? How do you pick up seats in the House and retain the Senate but lose the Presidency? The easy answer is by cheating and only having the time to rig the Presidential race.

The Trump campaign has provided and will provide serious election violations in up to 10 states. Lawsuits are coming in at least 5 states, Michigan being one. There appears to be quite a bit of evidence that has been shown and more coming of the following election violations by the Democratic Party and the states run by Democrats:

Republicans were not allowed to look at the mail-in ballots at all

They found at least 450,000 ballots in the key states that miraculously only have a mark for Joe Biden on them and no other candidate

The Democrat union postal employees backdating postmarks for mail-in ballots to make then valid to be counted

Dead people voting

Absentee Ballot voters not counted

Software that was switching votes from Republican to Democrats. This was shown to happen right here in several locations in Michigan.

With all the above proof you still have the mainstream manipulative news like the AP write:

“He threw out baseless allegations of voter fraud”

Do not believe a word by any “news” source these days, most of them were in on the scam.

Last Wednesday night Victor Davis Hanson, a classicist and historian at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University was being interviewed by Tucker Carlson and said the following:

"A constitutional republic relies on more than just law, it has protocols and good-faith tradition. We have been told for three months this was going to be a landslide," he continued. "That was the media mantra every day."

He went on to say:

In this election...it was a story between academia, Hollywood, celebrities, Silicon Valley, the media, big banks and Wall Street. And who did Donald Trump have on his side? He had those people at the rallies, he had an outreach to minorities, he had talk radio and that’s about it...It’s landslide, landslide, landslide and when you don’t get a landslide it’s oh. You won’t concede because the votes haven’t been counted, but they preconditioned the viewers not to accept that"

As a man who has studied classical history he said something that should concern all good Americans and that was:

“It is very dangerous what they are doing, it has a bad history in Totalitarian society when the media and pollsters and big Tech and utilities do what they are doing”

All legal votes must be counted. The problem with that statement is the Democrats in major urban areas would not allow Republicans to watch the count or in some cases not fully watch the count as evidence of what occurred in Detroit. They then said they threw away the envelopes, if they were actually mailed in as opposed to filled out by Democrat operatives themselves, thus destroying evidence to determine if it was a legal vote or not.

The solution is to either throw out all votes in the precincts where major fraud has proven to occur thus a recount would be useless or run an entirely new election in all of those precincts/states.

If there was no cheating then no one should be concerned about the outcome changing.

We must make sure that this last election ends up being as fair as possible. If Biden won then we must all except him as our President, unlike the left did to President Trump. We will also have to accept consequences of that victory, the way this election was run, only the left will be able to accept the vote the Trump supporters certainly will not and have the evidence on their side to support that feeling.

Remember the people pick the next President with their LEGAL votes when the states certify those votes, the media does not.

By the way, is anyone who states "all votes should be counted" calling for crimes to be committed because illegal votes should not be counted.

