The Kalamazoo Farmers Market Gains New Location for Spring

The Kalamazoo Farmers Market is moving...temporarily.

Spring is nearly upon us. With it, comes the return of the Kalamazoo Farmers Market...with some changes. As reported by WWMT News Channel 3, due to a city budget which approved improvements to the Kalamazoo Farmers Market area the location will temporarily be changed from Bank Street to Mayors' Riverfront Park.

No word on how long this temporary change will last, but at least its for the sake of improvements. Keep in mind that there are no overhead coverings at Mayors' Riverfront Park. While vendors have been asked to provide their own, I would still prepare to be exposed to whatever the weather decides to be that day (I'm learning how quickly it can change).

The market is expected to open in April. You can see the full schedule here.

In the meantime:

If you'd like to plan your trip to your local farmers market here are some of the best things you should buy according to EatThis.com:

1. Honey

Honey is a great sweetener, yes, but it also has incredible benefits. It contains antibacterial and antifungal properties, antioxidants and its said that consuming locally farmed honey can help allergy sufferers by introducing the body to the local pollen. So far, I've yet to experience that but I'm going to keep trying.

Here's an extra tip: if your complexion is feeling particularly dry, try grinding up oats in a food processor and mixing them with honey. Combine until its a paste and slather it on your face. Leave it for about 10 minutes and gently wipe off with a wet washcloth. I tried this and the difference was unbelievable. I would love to take credit but I saw this tip on Queer Eye! Obviously, if you have any allergies double check everything first.

2. Eggs

For the longest time I've said that local eggs taste better than the ones I buy from the store. As far as scientific evidence, there's nothing to back that up. However, there are a few nutritional differences. Apparently, free-range eggs contain more beta carotene which works as an antioxidant in the body.

3. Bread

There aren't many things that will get me up and motivated to leave the house like the idea of acquiring freshly baked bread. Yes, I may have a problem. But, you have to admit, fresh baked bread is always better! And most vendors offer an assortment of the kinds of breads, pastries, some even have vegan options.

4. Fruits

The problem with store bought fruit is that normally its imported from all over the place. To keep it fresh those fruits might be chilled for a long time or frozen which has the potential to diminish the flavor. But, fresh picked fruit, especially berries, deliver such a different flavor. They're more bold and flavors are fuller. I'm talking from personal experience, of course. Keep in mind that the seasonal availability may limit what you can purchase at the farmers market. The same applies to vegetables.

5. Spices

Yes, you can find plenty of these at the store. However, farmers markets may offer an even wider variety and, like with most everything else, a fresher selection.

Personally, I'm looking forward to the return of the Kalamazoo Farmers Market. Give me ALL the freshly baked bread! Again, you can find updates on the temporary location and opening dates on their website or follow them on Facebook.

