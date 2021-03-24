The Ladies of U of M Advance To The Sweet 16

Its not just the U of M men that are having a good run in the NCAA basketball tournament, now the women of U of M are in the Sweet 16.

According to WOOD, this is the first time the lady Wolverines have made a trip to the Sweet 16 after beating the third-seeded Tennessee Tuesday night in the women's NCAA Tournament.

Wolverine Naz Hillmon said, "it's amazing, we've been having a lot of first on our team. For our program, this is another one. We drenched the coach in the locker room."

The Wolverines have never made it past the second round until the win over Tennessee. There were previously 0-5.

The team were leading at the half 28-19 and wound up dominating the game with a win of 70-55.

WOOD reported Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said, "it's great for our university, great for the state of Michigan. It's great to see Michigan is not only a football and men's basketball school, but also a women's basketball school."

Hillmon had 15 rebounds and proved once again why she is the Big Ten Player of the Year. The Wolverines out rebounded the Volunteers 42-40.

The team stared out much like the men's team as 10-0 which was a first in the team's history. Hillmon is also the first female player to earn All-America honors as a second-teamer.

Michigan is down their starting point guard Amy Dilk due to a medical issue. Raunch came in and held her own with five points and six rebounds with three assists.

Michigan will fact the winner of Virginia Tech vs Baylor in the Sweet 16.