The Last Full Moon Of The Decade Is Early Thursday

It looks like the weather may break for us to see the last full moon of the '10s, and the date it will appear holds tons of meaning.

In the early morning hours of December 12, this Thursday, the final full moon of the decade will peak at exactly 12:12am, which brings with it all sorts of numerology concerns.

"In Chinese numerology, 12 represents the harmony of the yin and yang: The number 1 is a yang number, ruled by the Sun and symbolizes independence and individualism," the Farmers' Almanac says. "The number 2 is a yin number ruled by the Moon and represents symmetry and balance. Together they equal harmony. Which is why many couples choose to marry on dates with 12s in them."

Oh, do they? If that were true, wouldn't more people get married in December, the 12th month of the year?

The official name for the last full moon of the year is the Cold Moon or my favorite, the Long Night's Moon, because the December full moon lasts the longest in the sky of any full moon, says the Farmers Almanac:

"December’s full Moon shines above the horizon for a longer period of time than most moons."

Also good to know: