The Latest COVID-19 Variant Shows Up in SW MI

The Calhoun County Public Health Department continues with vaccination clinics at its office locations in Battle Creek and Albion this week. Vaccination rates are lower than hoped for.

And now the department is on the lookout for the so-called “Delta variant” of the COVID-19 virus. There are lots of claims associated with the variant coming from a variety of medical outlets ranging from more likely to be passed between humans than the normal virus, to it being a bit more robust. Most are usually framed like “may be” this, or “may be” that. There’s little that is apparently confirmed about the variant. But so far no one is claiming it can’t be handled by the current vaccines being distributed. Calhoun County Public Health Officer Eric Pessel tells us so far the Delta variant has not been pinpointed in Calhoun County.

But almost as if on cue – The Barry Eaton District Health Department is now confirming attachment-at least one case verified in Barry County. And since testing for this one is a bit different than what is typically done, the department says there are likely other cases in the area that just haven’t been pinpointed yet. But again, the current vaccines are believed to be able to handle it.

The BEDHD is posting this vaccination guideline on its website:

“BEDHD continues to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals who work or live in Eaton or Barry counties. Vaccines are available at either BEDHD location in Charlotte or Hastings, and mobile clinics are also offered at various locations throughout the district. Vaccinations can be scheduled online through the BEDHD website, but walk-ins are also available at this time.”

