The Latest Thing to Go Digital? Your License Plate

Every year I feel like we're inching closer and closer to the reality portrayed by The Jetsons. We already have robots, smart watches, self driving cars. Flying cars are next, I swear! Actually, the next big thing might make our lives a bit easier.

Digital License Plates.

Already in use in California and Arizona, digital license plates from the company Reviver are projected to be available in Michigan in 2021. Naturally, these will most likely be a bit more expensive than our current metal license plates but they have some pretty great features.

You'll be able to update your registration remotely. No more standing in line for hours at the DMV for that little sticker

Customize your plate to express yourself

Display Amber Alert Messages

Display an "I'm Stolen" message if need be

Vehicle Location

Vehicle travel history

And I'm sure many more features are to come.

According to caranddriver.com, founder of Reviver, Neville Boston, said that he hopes to have 100,000 vehicles with the Rplate, as it's called, by the end of 2021. The basic Rplate with a five-year battery is $499 and then either $55 a year or $4.99 a month. Or you can pay $17.95 a month for 36 months. There's also a Rplate Pro available.

Is this practical for the everyday driver commuting 10-30 minutes for work? At nearly $500 for the device? Probably not. Would it be useful for companies that either have delivery drivers or companies that have a fleet of vehicles to keep track of? In my very unqualified, personal opinion, definitely.

Of course, we first have to get back to the point where people can actually GET license plates on their cars. Don't know what I'm talking about? Read the story below.

You can read more about Reviver and their Rplates here.