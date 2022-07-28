Erik and Britt Webb are hard at work to get The Little Things Play Café up and going in St. Joseph at 1332 Hilltop Rd, Suite I in Saint Joseph, MI. The new indoor play space for toddlers (age 0-6) will be combined with a coffee house setting for their caretakers. Erik and Brittany Webb came up with the idea while visiting similar places in the Chicagoland area. It was then they realized that their favorite days with their kids were also when they shared them with friends and family.

Quite literally we wanted to bring our living room setting – comfortable couches, a good cup of coffee, child friendly but bright and clean – out to the community. As parents of a 3 yr old son and 1 yr old daughter, we wanted to foster lasting friendships, support, and connection for ourselves, our kids, and our community, which has been challenging in our area, especially in the colder months when parenting can get a little lonely or boring.

Get our free mobile app

What's The Goal of Little Things Play Cafe?

The main objective is to offer daily open-ended play time for toddlers while their parents can also enjoy a relaxed setting (think leather couches, natural wood tones), fancy latte, and some adult conversation. The play space is geared towards open-ended play and is Montessori-inspired; ideally promoting creativity and imagination through sensory and problem-solving opportunities.

What To Expect

The new business will feature a larger climbing structure, play kitchen, train table, and ride-ables, such as trikes, balance bikes, scooters. They'll also be offering birthday party packages, toddler yoga, music, and art classes as well as special events like music festivals, movie nights, and holiday parties. Other local small businesses have also shown interest in partnering with them according to Brittany, showing just how important local business is to St. Joseph.