The entire Michigan State Football team has now been put into quarantine after a round of COVID-19 tests.

After an announcement on Friday, according to NBC, a staffer as well as a student athlete have tested positive on Thursday for COVID-19. This comes after a suspension of workout for the football team after a staff member had tested positive.

The team will be in quarantine or isolation for the next 14 days.

"The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine as needed based upon the living arrangements for student-athletes,” the school announced in a statement.

The football players had returned to campus back in June, and as of last week, 402 individuals were tested with seven positive results.