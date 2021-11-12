The Michigan State Spartans Need to Get Back on Track

Tomorrow MSU will get back on their horse and try to get back on the winning track. They host Maryland at Spartan Stadium, toe to leather is at 4 PM.

I really think State will get back on track, but things will have to change quickly. Their defense was just not effective at all against Purdue. There was no pass rush and the defensive backs just flat-out stunk. But they know that Maryland will throw the ball, so that will help them improve defensively.

On another positive note, MSU’s head coach will be getting a new contract extension that will put him into the top ten of all college football coaches in the country. MSU had to be fearful with his short time success that another school would pick him off for more cheese. Now the speculation can end for a while.

I really feel that Tucker will build this program up through the Transfer Portal and 50 state recruiting. I’m not on any overhype train! I’ve always been on the reality train. Call them like I see them.

It starts tomorrow with a solid performance that will be momentum to go to the Horseshoe next week.