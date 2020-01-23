The Most Popular Super Bowl Food in Michigan

If you're planning on hosting a Super Bowl party this year, you'll want to make sure that you're serving the right foods to keep everybody happy. According to some new numbers, the most popular food to serve on Super Bowl Sunday in Michigan is...cocktail weenies. It must be a Midwestern thing because cocktail weenies were also the top choice for Indiana, Wisconsin and Minnesota (and several other states).

Not a fan of cocktail weenies? Well, the numbers show that you're pretty safe with serving some sort of dip at your Super Bowl party. The seven layer dip seems to be the top choice with the buffalo chicken dip not too far behind. Some other popular food choices that you might want to consider include potato skins, nachos and garlic parmesan wings. Click here to see the full map of the Most Popular Super Bowl from the group at Bid on Equipment.