The Mother Of A Missing St. Joseph Co. Woman Was Arrested On Unrelated Charges

The mother of a woman who has been missing since November 2018 was arrested on charges unrelated to her daughter's disappearance.

The mother of Brittany Shank Wallace, Jessica Rolfe, was arrested in St. Joseph County on Monday, March 9 for a drug charge out of Calhoun County. Law enforcement later brought her to the Calhoun County Jail. According to detectives, the charges are unrelated to the disappearance of Jessica's daughter, Brittany.

Brittany was last seen on November 30, 2018, near the 33000 block of Fawn River Road at approximately 9:41 p.m., in Burr Oak near Sturgis. She allegedly had run off the road in heavy fog and had walked to numerous houses appearing confused.

Earlier in the day, Brittany was at her grandmother's with a white male, approximately in his mid 20's in age, about 5 foot 6 inches to 5 foot 8 inches in height with short blonde hair and mutton chop style sideburns.

Anyone with information on Brittany's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195.