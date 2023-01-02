The Official Top 10 Names For Dog’s and Cat’s For 2022

Now that it is officially the start of 2023, we can now look back at 2022 and research the top names that were plastered on America’s dogs and cats. There are a number of various sources that claim to have knowledge of the favorite names, and many agree on a few of the names. My preferred source is the Farmers’ Almanac. They have been in business since 1818 and I think we can all agree that they would never lie to us. When referring to the “About Us” tab on their website, the Farmers’ Almanac boldly proclaims,

Time-tested and generations approved, the Farmers’ Almanac is a compendium of knowledge on weather, gardening, cooking, home remedies, managing your household, preserving the earth, and more. Anyone can give you advice. The Farmers’ Almanac goes beyond today’s experts and enlightens you with generations of perception, experience, and common sense.

Once again, would the Farmers’ Almanac lie to you? It is common knowledge that the “experts” will often steer you wrong, basing their “facts” on biases that are based on government grants, and whatnot. I get the feeling that the Farmers’ Almanac is a more “natural” source, basing their advice on knowledge of the world around us. For example, your direction in the woods is determined by what side of a tree moss grows on, not a fancy compass. Or, the severity of an approaching winter can be determined by the size of the brown fuzzy ring around a Wooley Bear caterpillar, putting to shame the over-rated Dopler Radar. The word on the street is that NASA bases its space flight launches on the information contained in the Farmers’ Almanac. So, with all of this in mind, here are the top names for dogs and cats in 2022. To be fair, just for comparison, I have added the opinion of USA Today. The Farmers' Almanac lumped together the male/female names of the pets. USA Today listed the top names of each sex.

The Official Farmers’ Almanac Top 10 Favorite Pet Names

Dog Names

1. Luna

2. Charlie

3. Bella

4. Daisy

5. Milo

6. Lucy

7. Cooper

8. Bailey

9. Teddy

10. Max

Cat Names

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Oliver

4. Charlie

5. Lucy

6. Leo

7. Max

8. Milo

9. Lily

10. Simba

USA Today-Favorite Dog Names 2022*

Dog Names (Male/Female)

1. Max/Luna

2. Charlie/Bella

3. Cooper/Daisy

4. Milo/Lucy

5. Buddy/Lily

6. Rocky/Zoe

7. Bear/Lola

8. Teddy/Sadie

9. Duke/Bailey

10. Leo/Stella

*USA Today totally ignored the beloved cat.

As you may have noticed, it appears that USA Today has suspiciously included a number of the names that were listed on the trusty Farmers’ Almanac survey (eyebrows raised). To add a local touch to this informative article, I have included the top names of dogs and cats in my Galesburg neighborhood.

Official Favorite Names of Dogs And Cats In My Galesburg Neighborhood 2022

Dog Names

1. Dave

2. Rover

3. Spot

4. Lassie

5. Rin-Tin-Tin

6. Ol’ Yeller

7. Bullet

8. Yukon King

9. Toto

10. Snots

Cat Names

1. Kitty

2. Kitty #2

Next year, the Galesburg list will be far more ranging, including the entire town. The list will be based on the knowledge of the drivers of Amazon, Fed EX, UPS, along with the local mail carrier.