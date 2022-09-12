The Old Oshtemo Cracker Barrel is Now an Event Center

Did you know that the Oshtemo Cracker Barrel that closed in 2018 is now home to an event center?

Cracker Barrel was hit hard after the tragic events in February of 2016 that left multiple people dead by a deranged Uber driver with a gun. By November 2018, the restaurant had closed its doors permanently.

Just this weekend while driving by the I-94 Oshtemo exit I noticed beautiful flowers lining the front of the building with a freshly pained parking lot and a new, bright digital sign that said "Event Center" where it used to say Cracker Barrel.

I don't know how I'm so late to the party, Agyarko's Events had a "Now Open" Facebook post back in June of 2021. This place has been open for over a year.

This may be an ideal location as it is surrounded by hotels and not in the thick of Kalamazoo. However, outside of the obvious Wings Event Center, there are other similar establishments nearby like the Oshtemo Community Center and the Delta by Marriott Conference Center.

If you would like more information on Agyarko's Event Designs and Rentals, LLC, you can find them online by clicking here and on Facebook by clicking here. Agyarko's Event Designs and Rentals, LLC is located at 3054 S. 9th St, Kalamazoo, MI.

