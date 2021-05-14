The Perfect Pair: 2021 Taco and Tequila Fest Happening in Lansing

Tacos? Tequila? Together at a festival? MY BODY IS READY. Honestly, I'm not even a drinker. But, the thought of being outside, in July, shoveling tacos into my face sounds like heaven.

The Taco and Tequila Festival is returning! This year it will be held at Jackson Field in Lansing on Saturday, July 24th. It'll feature local vendors, exotic drinks, live music and more. Tickets range in prices:

General Admission - $35 and includes 3 taco samples, 5 drink samples and a souvenir cup

- $35 and includes 3 taco samples, 5 drink samples and a souvenir cup Designated Driver General Admission - $25 and includes 3 taco samples, unlimited soda/water, and a logoed gift

- $25 and includes 3 taco samples, unlimited soda/water, and a logoed gift VIP - $50. This includes access to exclusive tequilas, 5 taco samples, 10 drink samples, logoed gift, souvenir cup

- $50. This includes access to exclusive tequilas, 5 taco samples, 10 drink samples, logoed gift, souvenir cup VIP Designated Driver - $25. Much like the General Admission Designated Driver, you'll get 3 taco samples, unlimited soda/water, logoed item, and admission to all VIP areas.

Tickets go on sale to the public on May 19th and organizers are encouraging those who want to attend to sign up for the "priority list" to gain first access since tickets have sold out the last 3 years. You can find all information about ticketing here.

Here are some things to keep in mind if you plan to attend:

Each attendee must have both their ticket and I.D. If you don't have your I.D. you will not be allowed into the festival. All sales are final. There are no refunds. This is a rain or shine event.

All other FAQ's can be found here. As well, under that link you'll find their plan for keeping people safe while enjoying the festival. That includes the potential of allowing people into the festival in waves to combat overcrowding.

According to their Facebook event page, the Tacos and Tequila Festival is being presented by Firekeepers Casino and hosted by the Kalamazoo Growlers Baseball Team and Outlier Events. Speaking of the Kalamazoo Growlers, they recently announced their jam-packed, promotional calendar for 2021. Check it out below.