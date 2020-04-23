The Rota-Kiwan Reservation May Be Purchased By Kzoo County

I've heard some pretty good things from parents in regards to their kids during the stay at home order. But to some degree I'm sure most of them would love for their kids to be able to be involved in some kind of outdoor, out of the house activity. Last year after 99 years of being open, it was announced by The Boy Scouts of America Michigan Crossroads Council that the Rota-Kiwan Scout Reservation in Texas Township would no longer be hosting Cub Scouts.

It's starting to look like the park could make a comeback now since the City of Kalamazoo has shown some serious interest in purchasing it according to MLive. As of now the property isn't for sale but Kalamazoo County Parks Director, David Rachowicz, apparently has a $3 million plan that could bring new life to the park. If the board votes in favor of the purchase, Rachowicz is hoping that a sale can be conducted and the land can be acquired by July of this year.