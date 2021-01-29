The State’s Oldest Basketball Rivalry Will Mark A First

Hope and Calvin renew their hostilities Saturday at Calvin's VanNoord Arena, but this is the first time the teams will play to empty seats.

A trademark of the storied Calvin-Hope classic is the huge throngs of vocal supporters from both sides creating a loud din in the arena, but this year, it will be silent except for the squeaking of gym shoes.

The Knights of Calvin and the Dutch of Hope, will play wearing masks Saturday afternoon, and the crowd will be capped at 100, including players and staff. It will be the 204th meeting between the schools.

Hope has yet to play a game this season, but they will officially open at Alma tonight before swinging into GR tomorrow.

The game can be viewed via online streaming on Vimeo.